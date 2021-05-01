Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.58.

CFX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $259,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

