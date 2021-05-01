Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFX. TheStreet raised Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.58.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -903.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

