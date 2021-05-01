Collective (CO2) Price Tops $2.69 on Major Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Collective has a total market cap of $321,646.75 and $1,107.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collective has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00858376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.41 or 0.08504691 BTC.

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

