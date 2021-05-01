Columbia Sportswear to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $109.01 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

