Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $121,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

