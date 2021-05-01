Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,335. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 9,910 shares of company stock valued at $76,030 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

