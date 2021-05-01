Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €144.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €144.00 ($169.41) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €137.71 ($162.02).

EPA ML opened at €120.35 ($141.59) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.45. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

