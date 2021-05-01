Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $31.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

