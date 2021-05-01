Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile
