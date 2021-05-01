Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.