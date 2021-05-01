Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 52.5% in April

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Compass Group stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPGY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit