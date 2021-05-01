Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 52.5% in April

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Compass Group stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPGY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

