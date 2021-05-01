Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.40

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.40 and last traded at $70.40, with a volume of 412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

