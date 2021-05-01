Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

