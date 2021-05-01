Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $800,650.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00.

Shares of CNXC opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $163.28.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

