Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $800,650.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00.

Shares of CNXC opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $163.28.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit