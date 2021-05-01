Conning Inc. Invests $204,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

NYSE AVY opened at $214.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.