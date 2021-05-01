Conning Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

