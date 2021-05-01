Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $10.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:STZ opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

