Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $207.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.91 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $168.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $965.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 352,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

