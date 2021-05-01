Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Truist Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

CLR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 2,096,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

