CONTRACOIN One Day Volume Reaches $15,110.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $15,110.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

