ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) vs. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Head-To-Head Analysis

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ContraFect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and ContraFect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 12 7 0 2.37 ContraFect 0 1 4 0 2.80

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $32.76, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. ContraFect has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 220.54%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $339.08 million 9.70 -$235.26 million ($1.60) -12.85 ContraFect N/A N/A -$12.79 million $1.11 3.99

ContraFect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -63.92% -40.35% -34.72% ContraFect N/A -38.08% -11.44%

Summary

ContraFect beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible. The company also develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staph aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis; and CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which in preclinical trials for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, including ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. ContraFect Corporation has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identification of novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. The company also initiated an expanded access program to provide exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

