Contrasting First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Savings Financial Group and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Waterstone Financial pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Waterstone Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.86 $33.35 million N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 2.36 $35.90 million $1.37 14.38

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats First Savings Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also provides transaction deposit, interest bearing transaction, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, the company invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

