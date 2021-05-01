Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Convatec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Convatec Group stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.49. Convatec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

In other Convatec Group news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

