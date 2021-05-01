ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $$11.96 during trading hours on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

