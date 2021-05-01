ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CNVVY remained flat at $$11.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.