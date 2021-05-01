Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $25,433,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

