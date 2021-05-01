Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMMC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$855.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

