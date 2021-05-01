CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.