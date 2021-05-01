CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.420-5.520 EPS.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 915,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,482. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

