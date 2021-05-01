Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.