Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti Sells 2,230 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $372.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

