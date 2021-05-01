Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

