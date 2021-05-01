Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) traded up 4.8% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.60. 13,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 892,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

