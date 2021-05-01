Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

COVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.