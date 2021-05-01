Credit Suisse Group Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $74.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

