Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

