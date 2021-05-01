Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

