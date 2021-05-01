Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $233.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.17.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $234.31 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

