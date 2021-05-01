Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

COVTY opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

