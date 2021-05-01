Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Cree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.220 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.26) EPS.

CREE stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.42. 2,478,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

