CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

