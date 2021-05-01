Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.40.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

