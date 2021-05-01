Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $97.71 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.