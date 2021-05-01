Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

PBF opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

