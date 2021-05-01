Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.