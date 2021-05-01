Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 80.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Yelp stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

