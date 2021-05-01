Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 180 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $66.59 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

