Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

