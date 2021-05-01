Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.99 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Crowns has a market cap of $30.99 million and $3.43 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.76 or 0.00044862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,202,874 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

