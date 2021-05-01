Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 239,985 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,074,000.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Comments


