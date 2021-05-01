Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.